Andrews had four receptions (10 targets) for 65 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Browns.

Andrews was actually robbed of an even bigger fantasy day when he made an amazing one-handed catch while the defensive back held his other arm, but the Ravens decided to accept the pass interference call -- perhaps they didn't believe the catch was made, but it was. The veteran tight end still produced a solid fantasy line despite having the big-chunk play wiped off the board. Andrews has been one of the more-consistent tight end options this season, posting 60 receptions, 761 yards and five touchdowns through 11 games.