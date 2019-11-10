Ravens' Mark Andrews: Strikes twice in beatdown

Andrews caught six of eight targets for 53 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 49-13 win over the Bengals.

Andrews capped off the Ravens' opening drive with a two-yard touchdown reception in the flat and then followed up with a 17-yard touchdown up the seam two drives later. The touchdowns snapped a four-game scoreless streak for Andrews, who started the season with three touchdowns in his first four games. Sunday was just the second time in Andrews' last seven games in which he topped 50 yards and he's struggled with putting together consistent production after a strong start to the season. The Ravens offense, with so many heavy sets and running options, is a tough one to predict, but a favorable matchup does await Sunday against a Houston defense that has been exposed against the pass this season.