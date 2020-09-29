Andrews caught three of eight targets for 22 yards in Monday night's 34-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Andrews and the rest of the Ravens offense had a performance to forget, but the tight end's failure to come up with a catchable, would-be touchdown during the third quarter made his outing all the worse. On the bright side, Andrews at least led Baltimore in targets, setting a new season high in the category as well. Following back-to-back down performances, Andrews should be desperate to return to his best form in Week 4 versus Washington.