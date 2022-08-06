Andrews and a handful of other Ravens veterans will not play in the team's preseason opener Thursday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Head coach John Harbaugh made sure to stress the decision was simply a precautionary measure. Andrews did get his foot stepped on during Saturday's practice and subsequently didn't participate in any of the ensuing drills, but given there was no mention of the possible injury post practice it seems to be a non issue. After the Ravens traded away Marquise Brown this offseason, Andrews is expected to be the team's leading target by a significant margin and currently is near the top of the fantasy tight end hierarchy.