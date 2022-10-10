Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Bateman (foot) "might be able to come back" Week 6 versus the Giants, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Bateman's ankle injury kept him from suiting up for Sunday night's win over the Bengals, but it looks like there's a chance his absence is limited to one game. The second-year pro's participation level on Wednesday's first practice report of the week will reveal more information about his health. It will be a positive sign if Bateman is able to practice on at least a limited basis to start the week.