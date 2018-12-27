Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Logs full practice Thursday
Crowder (wrist) practiced fully Thursday.
Crowder quickly ditched a wrist injury that capped his practice reps Wednesday. With the issue behind him, he can take aim at an Eagles defense that has given up 8.4 YPT and 17 touchdowns to wide receivers this season.
