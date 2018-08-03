Saints' Cameron Meredith: Not practicing much
Meredith (knee) was held out of team drills Thursday and didn't appear to practice at all Friday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Despite being cleared for full-team contact drills at the start of training camp, Meredith still has restrictions on the volume of reps he's handling. This doesn't appear to be any kind of setback, as coach Sean Payton already warned that Meredith would have his workload limited during camp. Signed to a two-year, $10 million contract in the offseason, Meredith is now more than 11 months removed the torn ACL and MCL he suffered last preseason. He may have a shot to push Ted Ginn for the No. 2 wide receiver job, but both players figure to be a big part of the New Orleans offense.
