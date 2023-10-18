Williams (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Jaguars.

The Saints designated Williams to return from injured reserve this week and listed him as a limited participant for each day of practice. A return for Week 8 against Indianapolis seems more likely than playing Thursday, but the Saints at least are leaving open the possibility of activating Williams prior to the Week 7 contest. If Williams suits up this week, he may be in store for only a handful of carries behind lead back Alvin Kamara.