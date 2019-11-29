Davenport recorded four tackles (all solo), two sacks and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 26-18 win over the Falcons on Thursday.

It's been a productive two weeks for Davenport. After failing to record a sack from Weeks 5-11, he's now gotten to the quarterback three times in that span. He'll try to keep up the high level of play when the 49ers pay a visit to the Saints in Week 14.