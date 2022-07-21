Davenport (shoulder) was added to the Saints' physically unable to perform list Thursday, Romni Dijohn of WDSU.com reports.
Davenport will have to be medically cleared from this list before he's able to participate in New Orleans' training camp that starts next week. The 25-year-old did not practice during minicamp while recovering from separate shoulder and finger surgeries undergone this offseason. Saints coach Dennis Allen said in June that he expects Davenport to be back for training camp, so it's possible the starting defensive end could be activated off this list before the start of the regular season.
