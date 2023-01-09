Metcalf recorded three receptions on eight targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 19-16 overtime win over the Rams.

Metcalf led the Seahawks with eight targets, though he struggled to make an impact on the game. He was targeted on each of Geno Smith's interceptions, but Metcalf also tallied 23-yard reception to help set up a game-tying touchdown early in the third quarter. Seattle's offense performed far better than preseason expectations, which helped Metcalf post the second 1,000-yard season of his four-year career. He'll remain a big-play threat if the team can advance to the postseason.