Adams (concussion) was not listed on the Seahawks' injury report Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Adams participated in practice on a limited basis Wednesday while he was still in the concussion protocol. The safety returned to action for the first time since Week 1 of the 2022 season in Week 4 against the Giants, but he left the game after nine plays with a concussion.
