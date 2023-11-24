Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Friday that the team hopes Walker (oblique) will be able to suit up Week 13 against the Cowboys, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Carroll added that Walker is unlikely to do much in practice prior to the matchup with Dallas, which will be Seattle's second consecutive Thursday game. Walker sat out the 31-13 loss to San Francisco on Thanksgiving Day after hurting his oblique in the team's Week 11 los to the Rams. Zach Charbonnet started in place of Walker against the 49ers, but the rookie produced just 58 scrimmage yards on 18 touches in his first NFL start. Even if Walker ends up being available versus Dallas, he's unlikely to be cleared until shortly prior to game time based on Carroll's comments.