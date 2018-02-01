Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Likely done as a Seahawk after miserable year
Rawls had a miserable season, averaging 2.71 yards per carry, third lowest in the league among backs with at least 50 rushes.
Rawls was limited by an ankle injury in training camp, but that had little bearing on his awful season. The team gave up on him after a poor Week 10 showing when he rushed 10 times for 27 yards (one of two games with double-digit carries). Thereafter, he got just nine carries in the final seven games. Rawls hits the hole hard, but runs with too much impatience, seemingly trying to break off a long run on every carry. He is a restricted free agent, but the Seahawks are not expected to re-sign him.
More News
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Hilton, Doyle want Luck on their side
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle at the Pro Bowl, and both Colts are...
-
Vikings loving foundation for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg catches up with Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph at the Pro Bowl, and both Vikings...