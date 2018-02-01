Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Likely done as a Seahawk after miserable year

Rawls had a miserable season, averaging 2.71 yards per carry, third lowest in the league among backs with at least 50 rushes.

Rawls was limited by an ankle injury in training camp, but that had little bearing on his awful season. The team gave up on him after a poor Week 10 showing when he rushed 10 times for 27 yards (one of two games with double-digit carries). Thereafter, he got just nine carries in the final seven games. Rawls hits the hole hard, but runs with too much impatience, seemingly trying to break off a long run on every carry. He is a restricted free agent, but the Seahawks are not expected to re-sign him.