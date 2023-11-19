Lockett (hamstring) remains listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Rams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lockett missed all three practices this week, and while the veteran receiver isn't someone who needs to practice in order to play on Sundays, it's fair to wonder how close to 100 percent he might be leading up to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Assuming he avoids the inactive list, Lockett should start Sunday, but he may end up facing more limitations with his snap count than usual. If that's the case, DK Metcalf and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be needed to absorb some extra targets.