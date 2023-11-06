Charbonnet rushed four times for eight yards and caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 37-3 loss to the Ravens.

Charbonnet out-snapped Kenneth Walker for the second straight week, although Walker led the backfield in touches, turning nine carries into 16 yards and catching a pass for a one-yard gain. Walker may have been battling an injury last week that limited his workload, but he wasn't on the injury report for Week 9. Instead, it appears Charbonnet was called on more because he's the better pass catcher and this game turned lopsided early. This backfield could flip in Charbonnet's favor at any moment, but it's still going to be tough to trust him for fantasy purposes until he handles more touches than Walker.