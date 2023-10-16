Charbonnet rushed twice for five yards and caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Bengals.

Kenneth Walker was the clear workhorse once again, as he logged a 76 percent snap share and 22 touches for 89 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Charbonnet handled just 24 percent of the offensive snaps. Charbonnet has been effective when given opportunities, as he has 109 yards on 23 carries (4.7 YPC) and 36 yards on six catches (nine targets). He's a necessary stash for fantasy purposes, but managers shouldn't feel confident starting him as long as Walker is healthy.