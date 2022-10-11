Kazee (arm) finished serving a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on substance abuse Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Kazee served all three games of his suspension while on the Steelers' injured reserve with a wrist injury suffered in late August, which was expected to keep him sidelined until at least Week 6. The 29-year-old safety recorded 52 tackles, four passes defended and two interceptions while playing 850 defensive snaps over 17 games with Dallas last season. With starting strong safety Terrell Edmunds still in concussion protocol after sitting out Week 5, Kazee could quickly step into a prominent role in the Steelers' secondary when healthy again.