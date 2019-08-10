Carter (undisclosed) returned from the PUP-P list Saturday, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

Carter appears to have shaken whatever was keeping him off the practice field since the start of August. Considering Keke Coutee is expected to miss an extended portion of the preseason after picking up an ankle injury in the team's opening contest against the Packers, Carter stands to immediately benefit from the absence. Newly acquired running back Duke Johnson could also factor in the slot as well, but the 26-year-old impressed when forced into duty last season, posting at least 30 receiving yards in four out of the final six games including the postseason while Coutee and Will Fuller (knee) were out with injuries.

