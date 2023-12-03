Brown (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Despite missing the Texans' final Week 13 practice Friday and being limited for sessions Wednesday and Thursday, Brown demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from a bruised knee to gain clearance to play Sunday. He'll be back in action after a two-game absence, looking to build on his strong showing over his previous three outings, when he accrued a 16-382-1 receiving line on 19 targets. Brown took on 70-plus percent snap shares in each of those contests, though now that all of Nico Collins, Robert Woods and Tank Dell are healthy, Brown may not be guaranteed a full-time role in three-wide sets.