Brown (shoulder) is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next month, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Brown is still recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum he suffered in the Texans' playoff win over the Browns back in January. However, the veteran wideout seems to be on track in his rehab and should be healed well in advance of Week 1. Following the Texans' addition of Stefon Diggs to go with Nico Collins and Tank Dell, Brown will be in the mix for fourth wideout duties in Houston after re-signing on a one-year deal over the offseason.