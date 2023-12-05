The Texans officially placed Dell (fibula) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Dell suffered a broken left fibula during this past Sunday's 22-17 win against the Broncos and underwent a procedure to repair it Monday. Per Ben Arthur of FoxSports.com, coach Demeco Ryans confirmed after Dell had surgery that the wide receiver will miss the remainder of the campaign, so Tuesday's transaction was merely procedural. Dell thus will end his rookie campaign with 47 catches (on 75 targets) for 709 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games.