Hutchinson did not catch his lone target and had one carry for 17 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Bengals in Week 10.

Hutchinson has received an uptick in usage while injuries have hit Houston's wide receivers the last few weeks, but he's made a bigger name for himself as a runner. For the second consecutive week, Hutchinson was used as a runner on the opponent's side of the field and lugged the ball inside the 20-yard line. Each drive ended in a Houston touchdown. As the Texans operate without lead back Dameon Pierce, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik has involved wideouts in the running attack, including Hutchinson and Tank Dell. Hutchinson has four carries for 44 yards over the last four games.