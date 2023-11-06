Hutchinson was not targeted and had one carry for 12 yards in Sunday's 39-37 win over the Buccaneers in Week 9.
Hutchinson's 12-yard carry was Houston's longest running play, and he now has three carries for 27 yards for the season. The rookie sixth-round pick has gone six games without being targeted, but he could move up the depth chart after John Metchie (ribs) left Sunday's game.
More News
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Available Sunday•
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Questionable after full practices•
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Back to practicing in full•
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Tending to foot injury•
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Could see more snaps Sunday•
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: No run on offense again•