Hutchinson was not targeted and had one carry for 12 yards in Sunday's 39-37 win over the Buccaneers in Week 9.

Hutchinson's 12-yard carry was Houston's longest running play, and he now has three carries for 27 yards for the season. The rookie sixth-round pick has gone six games without being targeted, but he could move up the depth chart after John Metchie (ribs) left Sunday's game.