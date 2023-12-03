Hutchinson (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Broncos.
Hutchinson will be the odd man out with Noah Brown returning from a knee injury. The rookie receiver saw 13 snaps in each of the last two weeks, catching his only target for a 34-yard gain in Week 12. His next opportunity to suit up will be in Week 14 against the Jets.
