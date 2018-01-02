Titans' DeMarco Murray: Held out of practice Tuesday

Murray (knee) didn't practice Tuesday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Although he hasn't taken the practice field since suffering a third-degree tear of his MCL in Week 16, Murray remains a candidate to play in Saturday's wild-card game at Kansas City, per head coach Mike Mularkey. It should be noted Mularkey said the same thing last week, so the statement may be one of gamesmanship than actual confidence that the veteran running back will play this weekend. If he's unable to get the all-clear, Murray would yield the backfield yet again to second-year RB Derrick Henry, who reeled off 117 yards from scrimmage in the regular-season finale.