Head coach Mike Vrabel said Tannehill (ankle) won't practice Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. "As of right now, I'd imagine it will be Will [Levis starting Thursday at Pittsburgh]," Vrabel told Turron Davenport of ESPN.com.
Citing a source close to the situation, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported Monday that Levis was on track to make a second consecutive start Week 9, so Vrabel's comments about the Titans' quarterback situation don't come as a major surprise. Barring dramatic improvement over the next couple of days in his recovery from the right high-ankle sprain he sustained in the Titans' Week 6 loss to the Ravens, Tannehill will be inactive for the second game in a row this week. The Titans will likely wait and see if Tannehill is able to do anything at Wednesday's practice before providing more clarity on his status heading into Thursday.
More News
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Not expected to start Thursday•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Won't play Week 8•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Not practicing again•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Not ready to practice yet•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Unlikely to be available Week 8•