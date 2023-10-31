Head coach Mike Vrabel said Tannehill (ankle) won't practice Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. "As of right now, I'd imagine it will be Will [Levis starting Thursday at Pittsburgh]," Vrabel told Turron Davenport of ESPN.com.

Citing a source close to the situation, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported Monday that Levis was on track to make a second consecutive start Week 9, so Vrabel's comments about the Titans' quarterback situation don't come as a major surprise. Barring dramatic improvement over the next couple of days in his recovery from the right high-ankle sprain he sustained in the Titans' Week 6 loss to the Ravens, Tannehill will be inactive for the second game in a row this week. The Titans will likely wait and see if Tannehill is able to do anything at Wednesday's practice before providing more clarity on his status heading into Thursday.