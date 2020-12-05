Mattison (illness) will not play in Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Mattison has only played 22 snaps across the last three weeks, but this injury could test the Vikings' depth at running back, particularly with Dalvin Cook (ankle) a bit banged up throughout practice all week. Expect to see a little bit of Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah in an effort to spell Minnesota's top back.