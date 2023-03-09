The Vikings have received a trade offer for Cook (shoulder), according to SKOR North's Darren Wolfson.
The report didn't name the team offering the deal nor the return for the Cook in such a scenario. However, trade talk around Cook makes sense given that he will count $8 million toward the cap next season and Minnesota is about $15 million over the salary cap. The report says Cook does not want to take a pay cut. Cook underwent shoulder surgery in February which guaranteed $2 million in his salary for next season due to injury. The injury could affect his availability for the start of OTAs, but he's expected to be ready for the start of the coming season.