Hunter had eight tackles (five solo) and three sacks in Thursday's 34-28 loss to Philadelphia.

Minnesota's pass rush dominated early, and Hunter ultimately accounted for three of the team's four sacks of Jalen Hurts. Unfortunately for Hunter and his teammates, they had no answer for an Eagles running game that racked up 259 yards and three touchdowns. With four sacks through two games, Hunter could challenge his career high of 14.5 sacks, which he reached in both 2018 and 2019.