Dobbs will remain Minnesota's starting quarterback Sunday against the Raiders, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network report.

Minnesota's coaching staff mulled over the idea of inserting Nick Mullens or Jaren Hall under center after Dobbs struggled in the team's 12-10 loss to the Bears in Week 12, but Dobbs will ultimately remain atop the depth chart coming out of the Vikings' bye week. Prior to the poor showing against Chicago, Dobbs had at least one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown in each of his first three appearances for the Vikings. While Dobbs' grip on the starting job is tenuous, his production could be aided by the expected return of star wide receiver Justin Jefferson (hamstring) for Sunday's game in Las Vegas.