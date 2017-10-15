Vikings' Sam Bradford: Undergoes treatments for knee

Bradford, who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, traveled to New York recently to begin Regenokine treatments to address inflammation in his surgically repaired left knee, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Per the report, Bradford's treatments involved drawing blood from the quarterback, spinning it down and then reinjecting it into his knee over five or six days. The Vikings are hopeful that the treatments will help remedy the knee joint pain he's experienced since suffering a non-contact bone bruise during the team's Week 1 win over the Saints. Bradford was able to return to the field for Monday's win over the Bears, but was visibly hobbled before aggravating the knee issue and exiting the contest shortly before halftime. Case Keenum will pick up his fourth start of the season in Week 6, but it's tough to project who might be under center for the Vikings in the weeks to come. In addition to Bradford's ongoing efforts to return to the field, Teddy Bridgewater, who has been sidelined since August 2016 following surgery to address a dislocated knee and additional ligament damage, could be cleared to resume practicing during the upcoming week. Once Bridgewater returns to the practice field, the Vikings will have 21 days to decide whether to activate him and bring him aboard the 53-man roster. If Bridgewater performs well during practice, he could challenge either Keenum or Bradford for starting duties.