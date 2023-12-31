Chase (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, there is optimism Chase will play, but he will still test himself in pregame warmups before a final decision is made. If he can't suit up, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd would be set to operate as Cincinnati's top two receivers, while Trenton Irwin would slide into the No. 3 role.

Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins WR

Waddle (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing practice all week. Waddle's absence, coupled with the expected one for running back Raheem Mostert due to his own ankle issue, will lead to an offense even more concentrated on Tyreek Hill but also significantly hamper Miami's attack against a formidable Baltimore defense. Cedrick Wilson, Braxton Berrios and Robbie Chosen are all expected to try and help absorb the snaps and targets that Waddle leaves behind.

Keenan Allen Los Angeles Chargers WR

Allen (heel) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. Allen's absence coupled with that of Joshua Palmer (concussion) will leave rookie Quentin Johnston and veterans Alex Erickson and Jalen Guyton as the top three wideouts for Los Angeles quarterback Easton Stick.

Jordan Addison Minnesota Vikings WR

Addison (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Packers after practicing in limited fashion Thursday and Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Addison is expected to play and could be due for extra targets with T.J. Hockenson (knee) now on injured reserve.

Zay Flowers Baltimore Ravens WR

Flowers (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. If Flowers were unable to play, Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman would be set to operate at Baltimore's top two receivers versus Miami.

DK Metcalf Seattle Seahawks WR

Metcalf (lower back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice both Thursday and Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Metcalf is fully expected to play, with rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba on standby to join Tyler Lockett in the starting lineup should there be a setback.

Puka Nacua Los Angeles Rams WR

Nacua (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing Friday's practice. As per early Sunday reports, Nacua is expected to play. If there were a setback, it would likely be a combination of Tutu Atwell and Demarcus Robinson that would fill in alongside Cooper Kupp in the role of No. 2 receiver.

Michael Pittman Indianapolis Colts WR

Pittman (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders but cleared concussion protocol Friday and finished the week with two full practices. As per early Sunday reports, Pittman is expected to play after being held out of the Week 16 loss to the Falcons due to a relapse of concussion symptoms the day prior to the contest.

Courtland Sutton Denver Broncos WR

Sutton (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Jerry Jeudy, who's expected to play through his illness, could see a particularly expanded role while working with Jarrett Stidham as his quarterback, considering fellow wideout Marvin Mims (hamstring) is expected to join Sutton on the sideline.

Jerry Jeudy Denver Broncos WR

Jeudy (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing Friday's practice. As per early Sunday reports, Jeudy is expected to play and should be in a true No. 1 receiver role for his first game with Jarrett Stidham as his quarterback, with Courtland Sutton (concussion) already ruled out and Marvin Mims (hamstring) not expected to suit up.

Marquise Brown Arizona Cardinals WR

Brown (heel) was placed on injured reserve Friday, ending his season. In his absence over the final two games, rookie Michael Wilson, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch and tight end Trey McBride could all be beneficiaries in the form of additional targets.

Christian Watson Green Bay Packers WR

Watson (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. In Watson's likely absence, Romeo Doubs will remain in the No. 1 receiver role for Green Bay, while Jayden Reed (toe) is expected to move into the No. 2 role in his return from a one-game absence.

Jayden Reed Green Bay Packers WR

Reed is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Vikings after practicing in limited fashion all week following a one-game absence due to toe and chest injuries. In his return, Reed is expected to bump up to the No. 2 role with Christian Watson (hamstring) expected to sit out.

Josh Palmer Los Angeles Chargers WR

Palmer (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. In his absence, veteran Alex Erickson is expected to fill the No. 2 receiver role, with speedster Jalen Guyton likely to rotate in to some of those snaps as well. Tight end Gerald Everett could also benefit from the overall personnel pass-catching personnel shortage for Los Angeles versus Denver.

JuJu Smith-Schuster New England Patriots WR

Smith-Schuster (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his regular season. The veteran's absence the rest of the way should lock Jalen Reagor into the No. 3 receiver role behind DeVante Parker and Demario Douglas starting with Sunday's game against the Bills.

Wan'Dale Robinson New York Giants WR

Robinson (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after sandwiching two limited practices around a full Thursday session. If Robinson can't suit up, rookie Jalin Hyatt could move into the No. 2 receiver role versus Los Angeles.

Kadarius Toney Kansas City Chiefs WR

Toney (hip) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. In his absence, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and the returning Mecole Hardman could see more opportunities.

Mecole Hardman Kansas City Chiefs WR

Hardman (thumb) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and should serve as a No. 4 or No. 5 receiver against the Bengals in his Week 17 return.

Darnell Mooney Chicago Bears WR

Mooney (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. In his absence, rookie Tyler Scott should serve as the primary downfield threat for Chicago versus Atlanta.

Zay Jones Jacksonville Jaguars WR

Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Jones were to sit out, Parker Washington, Tim Jones and Jamal Agnew would be among those helping fill the void, with tight end Evan Engram also a candidate for extra targets.

Dontayvion Wicks Green Bay Packers WR

Wicks (chest) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. If Wicks can't play, Malik Heath could see No. 3 receiver snaps.

Marvin Mims Denver Broncos WR

Mims (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after following a limited Thursday session with a missed practice Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Mims is not expected to play, pushing Brandon Johnson into the No. 2 receiver role on a short-handed depth chart for Denver.

St. Brown is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons after practicing in full all week following a three-game absence due to a pectoral injury. In his return, St. Brown should serve as the No. 3 receiver for Chicago with Darnell Mooney (concussion) unavailable.

Jauan Jennings San Francisco 49ers WR

Jennings (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders after missing practice all week. In his absence, rookie Ronnie Bell and veteran Chris Conley could rotate No. 3 receiver snaps for San Francisco.

Kyle Philips Tennessee Titans WR

Philips is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans after putting in a full week of practice following a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury. In his return, Philips is likely to remain in a No. 4 receiver role for Tennessee.

Jalen Nailor Minnesota Vikings WR