Kane scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.
Kane opened the scoring with a shot from just inside the blue line at 17:49 of the first period. The 34-year-old has two goals and two helpers over six contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's up to nine goals, 31 points, 145 shots on net and a minus-26 rating through 43 appearances.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Scores in return from injury•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Set to play•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Expected to return Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Expected to miss out versus Avs•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Questionable Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Won't play Sunday•