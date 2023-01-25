Kane scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Kane opened the scoring with a shot from just inside the blue line at 17:49 of the first period. The 34-year-old has two goals and two helpers over six contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's up to nine goals, 31 points, 145 shots on net and a minus-26 rating through 43 appearances.