Drouin scored a power-play goal during Montreal's final scrimmage Sunday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Drouin and the power play are two things the Canadiens will be counting on this year. The forward was limited to 27 games last season due to a wrist injury that eventually required surgery. He returned for the playoff bubble, recording 1-6-7 over 10 playoff games. Montreal hopes he can have an impact on a power play that ranked 22nd (17.7 percent success) in the 2019-20 regular season and was worse in the bubble (15.2 percent). Drouin is skating on the first power-play unit during camp and is expected to open the season on it.