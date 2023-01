Durzi scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Durzi's goal tied the game at 2-2 in the second period, but the Bruins pulled away in the third. The defenseman has gone 14 games without a multi-point effort, earning just one goal, three helpers a minus-4 rating in that span. The 24-year-old has five tallies, 22 points, 56 shots on net, a minus-10 rating, 75 blocked shots and 44 hits through 39 contests.