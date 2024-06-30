Durzi signed a four-year, $6 million AAV extension with Utah on Sunday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Durzi averaged 22:43 of ice time and scored 41 points with nine goals last season as Arizona's workhorse. He should be established on the top pair alongside the newly acquired Mikhail Sergachev during Utah's inaugural season. Durzi will likely see his power-play time diminish after averaging 3:16 of ice time during the man advantage last season. The 25-year-old blocked 160 shots and racked up 63 PIM across 76 games.