Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Shakes off bad loss

Andersen made 25 saves in a 5-2 win over Detroit on Saturday night.

That was a nice settle-me-down effort after Thursday's seven-goal loss against Tampa Bay. The Leafs have a lot of new faces this season, so they need to learn how to play together. Andersen will need to be his superstar self while they work that out. Remember the Blues last season? They suffered with the same storming and norming for the first half of the season. Andersen must be hoping his Leafs go through that a whole lot faster. He's still a great fantasy play, but it's important to have realistic expectations.