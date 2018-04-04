2018 Masters odds: Complete list for entire Masters field with Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth
Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy join them atop of the board of Masters odds
The start of the 2018 Masters is approaching with Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and the rest of the 87-player field taking the course on Thursday in hopes of winning the green jacket. As we head into Thursday's action, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are currently the co-favorites, followed by a foursome of golfers that includes four-time Masters champion Tiger Woods.
Though the odds will fluctuate as we enter the start of Round 1, here is how they look following the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday. Woods, who was recently atop the board, is now tied for third at 12/1 with Dustin Johnson, Justin ROse and Rory McIlroy, who is still looking for his first green jacket.
Check out the top of the 2018 Masters odds below, courtesy of GolfOdds.com:
- Jordan Spieth: 10/1
- Justin Thomas: 10/1
- Dustin Johnson: 12/1
- Rory McIlroy: 12/1
- Justin Rose: 12/1
- Tiger Woods: 12/1
- Jason Day: 16/1
- Rickie Fowler: 16/1
- Phil Mickelson: 16/1
- Jon Rahm: 20/1
- Tommy Fleetwood: 30/1
- Hideki Matsuyama: 30/1
- Sergio Garcia: 30/1
- Matt Kuchar: 40/1
- Marc Leishman: 40/1
- Alex Noren: 40/1
- Louis Oosthuizen: 60/1
- Adam Scott: 60/1
- Charley Hoffman: 60/1
- Ian Poulter: 60/1
- Bryson DeChambeau: 60/1
- Xander Schauffele: 80/1
- Tony Finau: 80/1
- Brian Harman: 80/1
- Tyrrell Hatton: 80/1
- Branden Grace: 100/1
- Russell Henley: 100/1
- Kevin Kisner: 100/1
- Ryan Moore: 100/1
- Zach Johnson: 100/1
- Patrick Cantlay: 100/1
- Daniel Berger: 125/1
- Rafael Cabrera Bello: 125/1
- Matthew Fitzpatrick: 125/1
- Kevin Chappell: 125/1
- Gary Woodland: 125/1
