2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods starts Round 2
The final edition of the Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone includes some monster names
The final WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club is being held this week, and the tournament has an air of electricity with Tiger Woods' last-minute qualification via his T6 finish at the Open Championship a few weeks ago.
Woods is playing the opening rounds of this tournament with a two-time winner this season, Jason Day. That's not the only great pairing from this 73-man, no-cut field, though. Rory McIlroy is with defending champion Hideki Matsuyama. Justin Thomas and Phil Mickelson are teeing it up together, and Dustin Johnson and Open winner Francesco Molinari will play as a pairing as well.
This event is almost always loaded up with superstars playing a nondescript course that almost always delivers a big name champion. Just like we saw at Carnoustie a few weeks ago, the tee sheet is littered with awesome pairings throughout the day, which to me is far superior than having all your star power packed tightly into super groups.
I've listed some of my favorite pairings for Friday below, but for the full list of tee times, click here.
All times Eastern
- Matt Kuchar, Tommy Fleetwood -- 9:50 a.m. (No. 10)
- Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson -- 10:10 a.m. (No. 10)
- Dustin Johnson, Francesco Molinari -- 10:20 a.m. (No. 10)
- Jordan Spieth, Matthew Fitzpatrick -- 1:50 p.m. (No. 10)
- Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama -- 2 p.m. (No. 1)
- Tiger Woods, Jason Day -- 2:10 p.m. (No. 1)
- Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel -- 2:40 p.m. (No. 10)
-
2018 WGC Bridgestone leaderboard Round 1
Firestone Country Club provided plenty of low scores during first-round action on Thursday
-
Tiger-Phil set for Thanksgiving weekend
Woods and Mickelson will go one-on-one for a reported purse of $10 million
-
Tiger vs. Phil match play odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson showdown...
-
Tiger Woods shoots 66 at Bridgestone
The eight-time champion at Firestone dropped a stellar round in his first time back since...
-
Tiger makes 50-footer to turn in 32
Big Cat is feeling it a little bit on Thursday in Akron
-
Mickelson dances like a dad in new video
This is about as Lefty as it gets