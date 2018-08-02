2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods starts Round 2

The final edition of the Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone includes some monster names

The final WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club is being held this week, and the tournament has an air of electricity with Tiger Woods' last-minute qualification via his T6 finish at the Open Championship a few weeks ago.

Woods is playing the opening rounds of this tournament with a two-time winner this season, Jason Day. That's not the only great pairing from this 73-man, no-cut field, though. Rory McIlroy is with defending champion Hideki Matsuyama. Justin Thomas and Phil Mickelson are teeing it up together, and Dustin Johnson and Open winner Francesco Molinari will play as a pairing as well.

This event is almost always loaded up with superstars playing a nondescript course that almost always delivers a big name champion. Just like we saw at Carnoustie a few weeks ago, the tee sheet is littered with awesome pairings throughout the day, which to me is far superior than having all your star power packed tightly into super groups.

I've listed some of my favorite pairings for Friday below, but for the full list of tee times, click here.

All times Eastern

  • Matt Kuchar, Tommy Fleetwood -- 9:50 a.m. (No. 10)
  • Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson -- 10:10 a.m. (No. 10)
  • Dustin Johnson, Francesco Molinari -- 10:20 a.m. (No. 10)
  • Jordan SpiethMatthew Fitzpatrick -- 1:50 p.m. (No. 10)
  • Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama -- 2 p.m. (No. 1)
  • Tiger Woods, Jason Day -- 2:10 p.m.  (No. 1)
  • Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel -- 2:40 p.m. (No. 10)
CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.

