The Masters has returned to its April spot on the calendar with the 85th edition of the tournament entering Moving Day at Augusta National. The excitement is palpable, and history may well be on the line with a number of top-tier golfers looking for their first green jacket while defending champion Dustin Johnson became the third with that distinction to miss the cut in the last five years.

The most exciting time of the year on the golf calendar has arrived with the 2021 Masters already showing to be a star-studded affair with a loaded field featuring most of the best golfers in the world.

CBS Sports offers extensive, week-long coverage across all its platforms with its traditional 18-hole broadcast coverage beginning with the third round on Saturday and final-round action on Sunday. Jim Nantz, in his 36th consecutive year covering the Masters, serves as host for the 34th time. Three-time Masters champion Sir Nick Faldo, on the 25th anniversary of his third victory, joins Nantz in the 18th tower as the lead analyst. Nantz and Faldo are joined by CBS Sports' incredible golf team as detailed below.

Justin Rose has retained his lead, but it has diminished massively as a number of stars -- namely Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau are looking to bring him down on a Moving Day that should live up to its moniker. Round 3 gets started a bit later than the first two, but the intensity will be heightened with the first major of 2021 on the line.

Round 3 gets started a bit later than the first two, but the intensity will be heightened with the first major of 2021 on the line.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, April 10

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream: Free on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Also available with Paramount+ subscription on connected TV devices.

TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7 p.m. on CBS Sports App, Paramount+

Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 -- Sunday, April 11

Round 4 start time: 8 a.m.

Masters Live stream: Free on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Also available with Paramount+ subscription on connected TV devices.

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBS Sports App, Paramount+

Round 4 encore: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Additional details

Featured Groups: Shane Bacon and Billy Kratzert begin coverage of the 2021 Masters on Thursday morning with Featured Groups. In addition, Brian Crowell and Colt Knost will serve as announcers for the Featured Groups live streaming coverage of select pairings throughout their entire round each day.

Amen Corner: Grant Boone and Mark Immelman serve as announcers for live streaming coverage of the 11th, 12th and 13th holes.

15 & 16: Luke Elvy and Ned Michaels provide commentary and analysis for live streaming video on the 15th and 16th holes.

Masters On the Range – Masters On the Range, presented Monday through Sunday on Masters Live and CBS Sports Network, will feature interviews with players, analysis of the field and breakdowns from the Tournament Practice area at Augusta National leading up to the start and throughout the 2021 Masters. Kelly Tilghman, Brian Crowell, Michael Breed, Mark Immelman and Billy Kratzert will provide commentary throughout the week.

In addition to the other channels of live golf action, Masters Live will present video highlights and Augusta National aerials, as well as historical and Interview Room highlights. Masters Live and additional features on Masters.com will be available for free at CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports App for phones and tablets. Masters Live content also will be available via the Paramount+ subscription service. Along with CBS Sports' broadcast coverage of the Tournament, Paramount+ subscribers can stream Masters Live content online at CBS.com, on mobile devices via the CBS App and on all major connected TV devices and platforms.

CBS Sports HQ, the free 24/7 streaming sports news network from CBS Sports, will feature live updates and reports on the leaderboard plus the latest stories from the Tournament beginning Wednesday with CBS Sports golf writer Kyle Porter. CBS Sports HQ is available on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for mobile and connected TV devices. Highlights also will be available on CBS Sports' social channels.