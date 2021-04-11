AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Sunday at the Masters is one of the best days in all of sports, and this is the second one sports fans have received at Augusta National in the last five months. Hideki Matsuyama (-11) is four up on the rest of the field, in the driver's seat and the odds-on favorite to win the golf tournament. He'll play with Xander Schauffele (-7) at 2:40 p.m. ET on Sunday, and Schauffele will likely turn out to be the contender Matsuyama has the most trouble as he tries to close out his first major championship.

There are plenty more lurking out there, though. Marc Leishman (-7) and Justin Rose (-7) -- two really strong ball-strikers historically -- will play just ahead of that final pairing, and Will Zalatoris (-7) and Corey Conners (-6) will make their own bids for major No. 1 as the third-to-last pairing.

If you're looking for some good entertainment early in the day, the Harris English (+2) and Bryson DeChambeau (+2) pairing at 11 a.m. is a great one. So is Scottie Scheffler (+1) and Jon Rahm (+1) at 12:30 p.m. One other pairing that includes two guys that have gotten around this place pretty well of late is Justin Thomas (E) and Cameron Smith (E) at 1 p.m. Thomas faltered late on Saturday, but he's capable of any score when everything is clicking.

Let's take a look at all 27 groups that will wrap up play Sunday at the 85th Masters in what should be a wild closing round. Be sure to check out our comprehensive viewer's guide so you can watch Masters Live all day. All times Eastern

2021 Masters tee times, Sunday pairings

10 a.m. -- Jim Herman, Adam Scott

10:10 a.m. -- Brendon Todd, Jose Maria Olazabal

10:20 a.m. -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Gary Woodland

10:30 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Billy Horschel

10:40 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Michael Thompson

10:50 a.m. -- Ian Poulter, Tyrrell Hatton

11 a.m. -- Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau

11:10 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Louis Oosthuizen

11:20 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Sebastian Munoz

11:40 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Collin Morikawa

11:50 a.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood

12 p.m. -- Martin Laird, Bubba Watson

12:10 p.m. -- Matt Wallace, Charl Schwartzel

12:20 p.m. -- Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes

12:30 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm

12:40 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Joaquin Niemann

12:50 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Francesco Molinari

1 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas

1:20 p.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Ryan Palmer

1:30 p.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Stewart Cink

1:40 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Kevin Na

1:50 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Bernd Wiesberger

2 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Robert MacIntyre

2:10 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman

2:20 p.m. -- Will Zalatoris, Corey Conners

2:30 p.m. -- Marc Leishman, Justin Rose

2:40 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele