The Masters returns to its April spot on the calendar with the 85th edition of the tournament set to begin at Augusta National on Thursday. The excitement is palpable, and history may well be on the line with a number of top-tier golfers looking for their first green jacket while Dustin Johnson is looking to become just the fourth ever to defend his in a consecutive tournament.

The most exciting time of the year on the golf calendar upon us, and the 2021 Masters is set to be a star-studded affair with a loaded field featuring most of the best golfers in the world. Johnson begins his defense -- his first for the only green jacket captured in November -- as the anticipation for this event reaches a crescendo.

While attending the Masters is a dream for many, simply being able to watch golf on the grandest stage of them all is an incredible treat each year, and we here at CBSSports.com are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the Masters throughout this week starting Thursday. Check out a full set of Masters tee times for Round 1.

CBS Sports offers extensive, week-long coverage across all its platforms with its traditional 18-hole broadcast coverage beginning with the third round on Saturday and final-round action on Sunday. Jim Nantz, in his 36th consecutive year covering the Masters, serves as host for the 34th time. Three-time Masters champion Sir Nick Faldo, on the 25th anniversary of his third victory, joins Nantz in the 18th tower as the lead analyst. Nantz and Faldo are joined by CBS Sports' incredible golf team as detailed below.

Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm are among the top names looking to take down Johnson and claim a green jacket. Thomas and Spieth are coming off recent big-time wins, while Rahm hopes to continue celebrating the birth of his son with a victory at Augusta National. Spieth is the only one of the trio to capture a Masters Tournament before.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much Masters as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout and download the CBS Sports App to watch Masters Live on your mobile device.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, April 8

Round 1 start time: 8:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream: Free on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports App, available on Paramount+*

* CBS TV provider or Paramount+ login required.

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 2 -- Friday, April 9

Round 2 start time: 8:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream: Free on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports App, available on Paramount+*

* CBS TV provider or Paramount+ login required.

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 3 -- Saturday, April 10

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream: Free on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports App, available on Paramount+*

* CBS TV provider or Paramount+ login required.

TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7 p.m. on CBS Sports App, Paramount+*

Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 -- Sunday, April 11

Round 4 start time: 8 a.m.

Masters Live stream: Free on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports App, available on Paramount+*

* CBS TV provider or Paramount+ login required.

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBS Sports App, Paramount+*

Round 4 encore: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Additional details

Featured Groups: Shane Bacon and Billy Kratzert begin coverage of the 2021 Masters on Thursday morning with Featured Groups. In addition, Brian Crowell and Colt Knost will serve as announcers for the Featured Groups live streaming coverage of select pairings throughout their entire round each day.

Amen Corner: Grant Boone and Mark Immelman serve as announcers for live streaming coverage of the 11th, 12th and 13th holes.

15 & 16: Luke Elvy and Ned Michaels provide commentary and analysis for live streaming video on the 15th and 16th holes.

Masters On the Range – Masters On the Range, presented Monday through Sunday on Masters Live and CBS Sports Network, will feature interviews with players, analysis of the field and breakdowns from the Tournament Practice area at Augusta National leading up to the start and throughout the 2021 Masters. Kelly Tilghman, Brian Crowell, Michael Breed, Mark Immelman and Billy Kratzert will provide commentary throughout the week.

In addition to the other channels of live golf action, Masters Live will present video highlights and Augusta National aerials, as well as historical and Interview Room highlights. Masters Live and additional features on Masters.com will be available for free at CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports App for phones and tablets. Masters Live content also will be available via the Paramount+ subscription service. Along with CBS Sports' broadcast coverage of the Tournament, Paramount+ subscribers can stream Masters Live content online at CBS.com, on mobile devices via the CBS App and on all major connected TV devices and platforms.

CBS Sports HQ, the free 24/7 streaming sports news network from CBS Sports, will feature live updates and reports on the leaderboard plus the latest stories from the Tournament beginning Wednesday with CBS Sports golf writer Kyle Porter. CBS Sports HQ is available on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for mobile and connected TV devices. Highlights also will be available on CBS Sports' social channels.