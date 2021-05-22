The pairings are set for Saturday's third round at the 2021 PGA Championship, and there are some great ones as Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen share the lead halfway through the tournament at 5 under. The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island has already proven to be a fickle beast, especially when the wind picks up. How will these stars attempt to slay it over the weekend?

Let's start at the end with the five-time major champion Mickelson and one-time major champion Oosthuizen. They have two of the more unique, interesting swings (and games) in the sport over the last two decades, and it's a tremendous third-round final pairing. They'll push and pull on each other all day, Oosthuizen with his short, stately move and Lefty with his long, lumbering swing. They'll score differently and get it done in various ways, but two great champions with juxtaposed games is always a thrilling proposition.

Ahead of those two, Rory McIlroy and Adam Hadwin will play together. So will Tyrrell Hatton and Scottie Scheffler. Then you have Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay, which should be interesting. Rounding out the intrigue is a great Collin Morikawa-Abraham Ancer pairing as well as Bubba Watson-Will Zalatoris and Ian Poulter-Shane Lowry.

Toss in one of the great major tracks in recent memory, and Saturday is going to be an absolute show as the leaders (and the chasers) try to run down the second major championship of 2021.

Here's a look at all the tee times and pairings for Saturday's third round at Kiawah Island.

All times Eastern

2021 PGA Championship tee times, Saturday pairings

7:40 a.m. -- Denny McCarthy

7:50 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Chan Kim

8 a.m. -- Harris English, Alex Noren

8:10 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, Henrik Stenson

8:20 a.m. -- Harold Varner III, Garrick Higgo

8:30 a.m. -- Talor Gooch, Brendan Steele

8:40 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Ben Cook

8:50 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel

9 a.m. -- Sam Horsfield, Jason Day

9:10 a.m. -- Robert Streb, Wyndham Clark

9: 20 a.m. -- Brian Gay, Aaron Wise

9:30 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Jason Scrivener

9:40 a.m. -- Ben An, Robert MacIntyre

9:50 a.m. -- Dean Burmester, Matt Jones

10 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Lucas Herbert

10:20 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Daniel Berger

10:30 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Adam Hadwin

10:40 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink

10:50 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler

11 a.m. -- Steve Stricker, Cam Davis

11:10 a.m. -- Carlos Ortiz, Justin Rose

11:20 a.m. -- Rasmus Hojgaard, Jon Rahm

11:30 a.m. -- Matt Wallace, Brad Marek

11:40 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Scottie Scheffler

11:50 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

12 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Abraham Ancer

12:10 p.m. -- Lee Westwood, Tom Lewis

12:20 -- Will Zalatoris, Bubba Watson

12:30 p.m. -- Daniel van Tonder, Cameron Smith

12:40 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland

12:50 p.m. -- Ian Poulter, Shane Lowry

1 p.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Padraig Harrington

1:10 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Charley Hoffman

1:20 p.m. -- Martin Laird, Jason Kokrak

1:30 p.m. -- Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann

1:50 p.m. -- Paul Casey, Richy Werenski

2 p.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im

2:10 p.m.-- Corey Conners, Gary Woodland

2:20 p.m. -- Christiaan Bezuidenout, Hideki Matsuyama

2:30 p.m. -- Brokoks Koepka, Branden Grace

2:40 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen