The 103rd PGA Championship enters Moving Day as action continues on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island. With the PGA Championship back in South Carolina for the first time since 2012, the second major of the year has already developed quite a set of storylines with 50-year-old Phil Mickelson tied with Louis Oosthuizen for the lead through the first 36 holes.

While Lefty and Louis are on top, it is Brooks Koepka who is the favorite on the odds board at 4-1 entering Round 3 on Saturday, according to William Hill Sportsbook. Koepka, who has won two of the last three PGA Championships, sits one shot back of the leaders entering Moving Day.

Despite a number of big names like Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas falling by the wayside at the cut line, there are still numerous top-tier golfers in the shortened field entering the final 36 holes of competition. They will continue to deal with not only a tough venue but one that can feature significant wind at times. Certainly not uncommon for a course near the ocean.

While attending the PGA Championship can be a ton of fun, simply being able to watch golf on the game's grandest stages is an incredible treat each year. We here at CBSSports.com are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the PGA Championship by airing and live streaming the action all weekend.

CBS Sports golf anchor Jim Nantz will call the action for the 31st consecutive year this weekend while hosting coverage from the 18th tower alongside lead analyst Sir Nick Faldo. Also at Kiawah for CBS Sports are veteran announcer Verne Lundquist, lead on-course reporter Dottie Pepper, interviewer Amanda Balionis, Ian Baker-Finch, Frank Nobilo, Trevor Immelman, Mark Immelman and Colt Knost, who is making his network debut.

The 2021 PGA Championship is the 31st consecutive (and 38th overall) broadcast by CBS Sports.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much PGA Championship as possible this weekend. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports all day Saturday for live coverage of Round 3, and download the CBS Sports app to watch the PGA Championship live on your mobile device this weekend.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, May 22

Round 3 start time: 7:45 a.m. [PGA tee times]

PGA Championship live stream: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 16-18 -- Noon to 7 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+

Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+*

Round 4 -- Sunday, May 23

Round 4 start time: 8 a.m.

PGA Championship live stream: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 16-18 -- Noon to 7 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+

Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+*

* How to watch the PGA Championship on Paramount+

It's easy! Sign up for Paramount+ at ParamountPlus.com or download the Paramount+ app for iOS and Android. The service is also available across numerous streaming platforms, including smart TVs, connected-TV devices, online, mobile and gaming consoles, and leading OTT providers.

Paramount+ is the home of live sports, breaking news, and a mountain of entertainment! Not only can you stream the PGA Championship, but sports fans also get an impressive lineup of other live events throughout the year. Our sports roster features more professional golf (including the PGA Tour and the Masters), NFL on CBS, college football (including SEC on CBS), college basketball (including the NCAA Tournament), elite soccer (including UEFA Champions League and National Women's Soccer League) and Hockey East.

Paramount+ also has more than 24 exclusive original series, CBS primetime shows and a library of more than 30,000 episodes and movies from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Smithsonian Channel and more. You can even watch live news from CBS Sports HQ, CBSN and ET Live directly on the streaming platform. Sign up now!

Additional coverage on CBS Sports Network