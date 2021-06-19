LA JOLLA, Calif. – The pairings are set for what should be a tremendous Saturday of golf at the 2021 U.S. Open. Like most major Saturdays, there are some great pairings ahead for Moving Day at Torrey Pines, which is hosting one of the four premier championships for the first time since 2008.

The last three pairings in Round 3 are full of intrigue and good weekend storylines for potential winners. Jon Rahm and Bubba Watson will play together. So will Matthew Wolff and Louis Oosthuizen in a matchup of the two most diametrically opposite swings in the history of major championship pairings. Richard Bland and Russell Henley will tee off in the last pairing of the day as co-leaders at 5 under.

The earlier interesting times (all times Eastern) include Jordan Spieth-Paul Casey (11:05 a.m.), Patrick Reed-Sergio Garcia (12:33 p.m.), Adam Scott-Hideki Matsuyama (12:44 p.m.), Matt Jones-Rory McIlroy (2:34 p.m.), Brooks Koepka-Adam Hadwin (2:56 p.m.), Justin Thomas-Collin Morikawa (3:07 p.m.) and Bryson DeChambeau-Christiaan Bezuidenhout (3:29 p.m.). Despite having the same score, DeChambeau and Koepka avoided being paired together once again based on the times in which they finished Friday.

It's a stacked tee sheet from beginning to end on Saturday as the best in the world fight a course that's only going to get faster and firmer over the last 36 holes. View the full slate tee times for Saturday's third round at the 2021 U.S. Open below, and check here for the week's U.S. Open TV schedule. All times Eastern

2021 U.S. Open tee times, Saturday pairings

10:10 a.m. -- Akshay Bhatia

10:21 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Si Woo Kim

10:32 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Shane Lowry

10:43 a.m. -- Wilco Nienaber, Fabian Gomez

10:54 a.m. -- Edoardo Molinari, Rick Lamb

11:05 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey

11:16 a.m. -- Troy Merritt, Taylor Montgomery

11:27 a.m. -- Wade Ormsby, J.T. Poston

11:38 a.m. -- Ian Poulter, Final Frittelli

11:49 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Martin Kaymer

12 p.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood

12:11 p.m. -- Chris Baker, Greyson Sigg

12:22 p.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Patrick Cantlay

12:33 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia

12:44 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

12:55 p.m. -- Stewart Cink, Hideki Matsuyama

1:06 p.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Phil Mickelson

1:17 p.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Jhonattan Vegas

1:28 p.m. -- Kyle Westmoreland, Sungjae Im

1:39 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Marc Leishman

1:50 p.m. -- Robert Macintyre, Joaquin Niemann

2:01 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Daniel Berger

2:12 p.m. -- Brian Harman, Dylan Wu

2:23 p.m. -- Rikuya Hoshino, Charley Hoffman

2:34 p.m. -- Matt Jones, Rory McIlroy

2:45 p.m. -- Lee Westwood, Tom Hoge

2:56 p.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Brooks Koepka

3:07 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

3:18 p.m. -- Harris English, Branden Grace

3:29 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

3:40 p.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Guido Migliozzi

3:51 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

4:02 p.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Streelman

4:13 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson

4:24 p.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Louis Oosthuizen

4:35 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Richard Bland