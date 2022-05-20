If the second round of the 104th PGA Championship is any near as good as the first, spectators will be in for a treat. Rory McIlroy commands the solo lead at Southern Hills after carding a 5-under 65 in the early hours of Thursday. Playing alongside Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods, the trio's crowd could best be described as a circus.

While McIlroy adequately handled the conditions and atmosphere, both Spieth and Woods lagged behind. Spieth signed for a 2-over 72 and Woods a 4-over 74. With their playing competitor hoping to widen his margin at the top of the leaderboard, the Americans will simply be hoping to make it through to the weekend when they tee off at 2:36 p.m. ET.

Many of those attempting to chase down McIlroy are featured Friday afternoon as they were treated to the calmer conditions in Round 1. There are notable names including Cameron Smith, Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele, but Will Zalatoris looks to be a man possessed this week.

A winner at Southern Hills at the 2014 Trans-Mississippi Amateur, Zalatoris' putter came to his aid on Thursday en route to a 4-under 66. If that club continues to cooperate, the Wake Forest product should add to his stellar major championship résumé which already boasts four top-10 finishes in only seven starts.

There are a number of star-studded groups, particularly Friday afternoon, but with the potential for thunderstorms, they may be taken on and off the golf course. The morning wave should feature no interruptions which means neither will your viewing experience. Below are a few of the favorites set to tee off early in Round 2.

8:38 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott

8:49 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

9:11 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

Here's a look at every group starting in the second round at the 104th PGA Championship. View the full PGA Championship schedule and coverage guide to follow the action all week long. All times Eastern

2022 PGA Championship tee times, Round 2 pairings

No. 1

8:00 a.m. -- Brandon Bingaman, Talor Gooch, Ryosuke Kinoshita

8:11 a.m. -- Tim Feenstra, Anirban Lahiri, K.H. Lee

8:22 a.m. -- Rich Beem, Jesse Mueller, Alex Cejka

8:33 a.m. -- Russell Knox, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings

8:44 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Corey Conners, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:55 a.m. -- Martin Kaymer, Marc Leishman, Keegan Bradley

9:06 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Russell Henley, Cameron Champ

9:17 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Branden Grace, Henrik Stenson

9:28 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, J.J. Spaun, Adam Schenk

9:39 a.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Joohyung Kim, Keith Mitchell

9:50 a.m. -- Chad Ramey, Austin Hurt, Lucas Herbert

10:01 a.m. -- Tyler Collet, Chan Kim, Maverick McNealy

10:12 a.m. -- Luke List, Paul Dickinson, Patton Kizzire

1:25 p.m. -- John Daly, Shaun Micheel, Y.E. Yang

1:36 p.m. -- Takumi Kanaya, Matthew Borchett, Troy Merritt

1:47 p.m. -- Dean Burmester, Kyle Mendoza, Chris Kirk

1:58 p.m. -- Nic Ishee, Mito Pereira, Sam Horsfield

2:09 p.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Shaun Norris, Carlos Ortiz

2:20 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Cam Davis, Rikuya Hoshino

2:31 p.m. -- Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Padraig Harrington

2:42 p.m. -- Kramer Hickok, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters

2:53 p.m. -- Richard Bland, Matt Jones, Garrick Higgo

3:04 p.m. -- Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim

3:15 p.m. -- Shawn Warren, Pablo Larrazabel, Ryan Fox

3:26 p.m. -- Zac Oakley, Yuki Inamori, Sebastian Muñoz

3:37 p.m. -- Brendan Steele, Casey Pyne, Bio Kim

No. 10

8:05 a.m. -- Ryan Brehm, Wyatt Worthington II, Min Woo Lee

8:16 a.m. -- Nicolai Hojgaard, Sean McCarty, Justin Harding

8:27 a.m. -- Cameron Tringale, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin

8:38 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott

8:49 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

9:00 a.m. -- Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Harold Varner III

9:11 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

9:22 a.m. -- Daniel Berger, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter

9:33 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel

9:44 a.m. -- Serio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:55 a.m. -- Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann, Erik van Rooyen

10:06 a.m. -- Alex Beach, Bernd Wiesberger, Jhonattan Vegas

10:17 a.m. -- Jared Jones, Aaron Wise, Joel Dahmen

1:30 p.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Robert MacIntyre, Alex Noren

1:41 p.m. -- Adri Arnaus, Colin Inglis, Jinichiro Kozuma

1:52 p.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Michael Block, Sadom Kaewkanjana

2:03 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

2:14 p.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Denny McCarthy, Max Homa

2:25 p.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith

2:36 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods

2:47 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Bubba Watson

2:58 p.m. -- Kevin Na, Lucas Glover, Daniel van Tonder

3:09 p.m. -- Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Davis Riley

3:20 p.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Lee Westwood, Gary Woodland

3:31 p.m. -- Brian Harman, Ryan Vermeer, Oliver Bekker

3:42 p.m. -- Dylan Newman, Lanto Griffin, Laurie Canter