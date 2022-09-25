The race to 15.5 is officially on at the 2022 Presidents Cup as a mad dash to end Day 3 saw the International team turn what was thought to be a blowout into a legitimate ball game. Trimming the United States' overnight lead from six points to four with an overall score of 11-7, the away team will look to ride a wave of momentum into Sunday singles and pull off the improbable.

The catalyst for this comeback: Tom Kim. The 20-year-old took Quail Hollow by storm Saturday winning his foursomes match with K.H. Lee over world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns in the morning. Then, he outdid himself in the afternoon alongside countryman Si Woo Kim as the pair downed the two-headed monster of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in four-ball.

Despite Kim's heroics, the U.S. lead is still four points thanks to a 4-0-0 record from Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. The two will bat 1-2 in Sunday singles for the U.S. and attempt to fend off any scent of an upset. Spieth has yet to win a singles match in his career with a 0-6-1 record and will face a budding star in Cameron Davis.

The message is clear from the U.S. side: Give the International team no hope. With a front loaded lineup of Thomas, Spieth, Cantlay, Scheffler and Burns, any thought of a repeat of "Miracle at Medinah" will hopefully be far from the mind.

Here's a look at all the singles matches on Day 4 of the 2022 Presidents Cup.

2022 Presidents Cup pairings

Day 4 -- Singles