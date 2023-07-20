First-round leaders Tommy Fleetwood and amateur Christo Lamprecht will have to wait until the afternoon hours at Royal Liverpool to begin their second rounds of the 2023 Open Championship. Both taking advantage of a softer Hoylake on Thursday morning, the two may face the firmest of the week's conditions with the Englishman starting at 9:48 a.m. ET and the South African taking the course at 7:53 a.m. for Friday's second set of 18 holes.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be featured alongside Fleetwood for the second straight day. He is sandwiched between the threesomes of Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay and Hideki Matsuyama at 9:37 a.m. before Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark get to work at 9:59 a.m.
Emiliano Grillo will be the man in position to push the pace from the 5-under lead. The Argentine played his final 14 holes in 7 under to jump to the top of the leaderboard alongside Fleetwood and Lamprecht late in Round 1. He begins his second 18 at 3:25 a.m. with Sahith Theegala and Dustin Johnson.
Rory McIlroy will hope to make in roads alongside Jon Rahm and Justin Rose at 4:58 a.m. Max Homa eyes his first taste of weekend contention in a major championship after a stellar opening round with Tyrrell Hatton and Collin Morikawa at 5:09 a.m.
Let's take a look at the entire slate of tee times and pairings for Round 2 on Friday. Don't miss our complete 2023 Open TV schedule and coverage guide so you can watch as much golf as possible throughout the week.
2023 Open tee times, Round 2 pairings
All times Eastern
- 1:35 a.m. — Rasmus Hojgaard, Matthew Southgate, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 1:46 a.m. — Daniel Hillier, Kyung Nam Kang, Kensei Hirata
- 1:57 a.m. — Callum Shinkwin, Kazuki Higa, Michael Kim
- 2:08 a.m. — Zack Fischer, Taichi Kho, Kyle Barker
- 2:19 a.m. — Brendon Todd, Romain Langasque, Travis Smyth
- 2:30 a.m. — Gary Woodland, Adrian Otaegui, Alexander Bjork
- 2:41 a.m. — Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harrison Crowe
- 2:52 a.m. — Corey Conners, Billy Horschel, Alex Noren
- 3:03 a.m. — Tom Kim, Tom Hoge, Abraham Ancer
- 3:14 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Matt Wallace, David Micheluzzi
- 3:25 a.m. — Sahith Theegala, Emiliano Grillo, Dustin Johnson
- 3:36 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Denny McCarthy, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
- 3:47 a.m. — Brian Harman, Thirston Lawrence, Thomas Detry
- 4:03 a.m. — John Daly, Taylor Moore, Danny Willett
- 4:14 a.m. — David Lingmerth, Ben Griffin, Ockie Strydom
- 4:25 a.m. — Adri Arnaus, Ewen Ferguson, Keita Nakajima
- 4:36 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann
- 4:47 a.m. — Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas
- 4:58 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose
- 5:09 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton
- 5:20 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk
- 5:31 a.m. — Nacho Elvira, Marc Warren, Alejandro Canizares
- 5:42 a.m. — Guido Migliozzi, Oliver Wilson, Connor Mckinney
- 5:53 a.m. — Kalle Samooja, Shubhankar Sharma, Gunner Wiebe
- 6:04 a.m. — Jorge Campillo, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Michael Stewart
- 6:15 a.m. — Hurly Long, Seungsu Han, Marco Penge
- 6:36 a.m. — Matthew Jordan, Richie Ramsay, Branden Grace
- 6:47 a.m. — Russell Henley, Jazz Janewattananond, Graeme Robertson
- 6:58 a.m. — Ryan Fox, Lucas Herbert, Byeong Hun An
- 7:09 a.m. — Rikuya Hoshino, Charl Schwartzel, Alex Maguire
- 7:20 a.m. — Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal, Hiroshi Iwata
- 7:31 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Connor Syme, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
- 7:42 a.m. — Darren Clarke, Victor Perez, Thomas Pieters
- 7:53 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Joost Luiten, Christo Lamprecht
- 8:04 a.m. — Stewart Cink, J.T. Poston, Trey Mullinax
- 8:15 a.m. — Henrik Stenson, Harris English, Andrew Putnam
- 8:26 a.m. — Scott Stallings, Jordan Smith, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 8:37 a.m. — Ernie Els, Kurt Kitayama, Takumi Kanaya
- 8:48 a.m. — Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk
- 9:04 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day
- 9:15 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Seamus Power, Talor Gooch
- 9:26 a.m. — K.H. Lee, Davis Riley, Taiga Semikawa
- 9:37 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama
- 9:48 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott
- 9:59 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark
- 10:10 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Rickie Fowler, Robert MacIntyre
- 10:21 a.m. — Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau
- 10:32 a.m. — Nicolai Hojgaard, Bio Kim, Kazuki Yasumori
- 10:43 a.m. — Dan Bradbury, Oliver Farr, Haydn Barron
- 10:54 a.m. — Marcel Siem, Martin Rohwer, Tiger Christensen
- 11:05 a.m. — Lee Hodges, Antoine Rozner, Richard Bland
- 11:16 a.m. — Yannik Paul, Sami Valimaki, Laurie Canter