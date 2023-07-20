First-round leaders Tommy Fleetwood and amateur Christo Lamprecht will have to wait until the afternoon hours at Royal Liverpool to begin their second rounds of the 2023 Open Championship. Both taking advantage of a softer Hoylake on Thursday morning, the two may face the firmest of the week's conditions with the Englishman starting at 9:48 a.m. ET and the South African taking the course at 7:53 a.m. for Friday's second set of 18 holes.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be featured alongside Fleetwood for the second straight day. He is sandwiched between the threesomes of Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay and Hideki Matsuyama at 9:37 a.m. before Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark get to work at 9:59 a.m.

Emiliano Grillo will be the man in position to push the pace from the 5-under lead. The Argentine played his final 14 holes in 7 under to jump to the top of the leaderboard alongside Fleetwood and Lamprecht late in Round 1. He begins his second 18 at 3:25 a.m. with Sahith Theegala and Dustin Johnson.

Rory McIlroy will hope to make in roads alongside Jon Rahm and Justin Rose at 4:58 a.m. Max Homa eyes his first taste of weekend contention in a major championship after a stellar opening round with Tyrrell Hatton and Collin Morikawa at 5:09 a.m.

Let's take a look at the entire slate of tee times and pairings for Round 2 on Friday. Don't miss our complete 2023 Open TV schedule and coverage guide so you can watch as much golf as possible throughout the week.

2023 Open tee times, Round 2 pairings



All times Eastern