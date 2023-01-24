The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open kicks off Wednesday as the PGA Tour moves its normal tournament schedule up a day to make way for the NFL playoffs. Taking place at Torrey Pines, both the North Course and the South Course will welcome some of the biggest names in the game this week to San Diego.

Headlining the field is none other than world No. 3 Jon Rahm. Capturing his first PGA Tour title at Torrey Pines in 2017, and his first major championship title at the 2021 U.S. Open, on these grounds, the Spaniard holds the cliffs of La Jolla near and dear to his heart. Proposing to his now wife, Kelley, nearby and celebrating milestones in the area, Rahm will look to add to his love affair with San Diego this week.

With two wins in as many starts in his 2023 PGA Tour season, he will attempt to go for his third straight, a feat Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau were unable to accomplish a season ago. While Rahm continues to soar, a litany of stars hope to ground him including last year's Farmers Insurance Open runner-up Will Zalatoris.

Making par on his final 12 holes of competition, Zalatoris fell agonizingly short of his first PGA Tour victory when he lost in a playoff to Luke List. Local kid Schauffele as well as fellow Californians Max Homa and Collin Morikawa hope to put their stamps on Torrey Pines, as do Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Finau and more.

Event information

Event: 2023 Farmers Insurance Open | Dates: Jan. 25-28

Location: Torrey Pines Golf Course -- San Diego, California

Par: 72 | Yardage: 7,765 | Purse: $8,700,000

Rick Gehman is joined by Patrick McDonald to preview the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Follow & listen to The First Cut on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open field, odds

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Jon Rahm (7/2)

Take away his withdrawal from the Tournament of Champions and Schauffele has quietly been one of the best players in the world. Sprinting to the finish line in the final round of The American Express, Schauffele ultimately notched a T3 effort to add to recent finishes of 4th, T9, 4th, T3. After missing the cut in his first three appearances at Torrey Pines, the SDSU alum has steadied the ship, namely with a T2 finish in 2021. Tony Finau (12-1)

The two-time major champion had an underwhelming start to his year with a T25 finish at the Tournament of Champions. This was a continuation of a relatively poor stretch to end 2022 as Thomas has been unable to garner a top-10 finish in a full-field event since the Canadian Open in June. His iron play has dropped ever so slightly, and while his chipping has been among the best on Tour, he continues to struggle with the putter. Collin Morikawa (14-1)

Last year's tournament had all the makings of a Zalatoris breakthrough before putting woes entered the fold. Ranking outside the top 60 in strokes gained putting, he led the field in both strokes gained tee to green and strokes gained approach. This is what we have grown accustomed to seeing from Zalatoris, and with strong finishes of T11 and T36 in his first two starts back from his back injury, another stellar ball-striking performance and title run could be in store. Sungjae Im (18-1)

Stop if you've heard this before, but all signs point to Day at Torrey Pines. Since 2013, Day has played the Farmers Insurance Open every year, boasting two trophies, two other podium finishes, a top five, another top-10 finish and a top 20 for good measure. His iron play in the Coachella Valley carried over from a resurgent swing season, and if there was ever a time for the former world No. 1 to enter the winner's circle for the first time in five years, you ought to imagine it is this week. Max Homa (22-1)

Taylor Montgomery (25-1): Montgomery is officially the frontrunner for PGA Tour Rookie of the Year honors and it is hard to imagine anyone catching him. In his first nine starts this season, Montgomery had made the cut in each instance, collecting eight top-15 finishes including a fifth-place result a week ago at The American Express. While on the Korn Ferry Tour, he garnered a sponsor's invite to this event a season ago and earned a respectable T11 result.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open expert picks



Jon Rahm Winner (7/2): Who am I to stand in the way of Rahm? A winner at the Tournament of Champions and The American Express, Rahm's affinity for Torrey Pines combined with the current state of his game will allow him to grab his third victory in as many starts. He gained over four strokes on approach and another two off the tee in just two rounds at the Stadium Course. The best player in the world, the best driver in the world and the hottest putter in the world, the former world No. 1 will return to that perch when he grabs his third win at Torrey Pines.

Max Homa Contender (22-1): He is now among the game's elites, and a win this week would continue a trend of thriving in his home state. A victor in Los Angeles and twice in Napa Valley, San Diego would certainly fit in nicely among those triumphs. Coming off a subtle T3 finish at the Tournament of Champions, Homa displayed zero rust in his first start of the year. Over the last 12 months, he ranks sixth in strokes gained tee to green and eighth in strokes gained approach among those in the field.

Jhonattan Vegas Sleeper (175-1): If Rahm's reign continues, it may be wise to throw a few darts way down the board. Vegas is a player who has struggled since last spring but showed signs of life in the desert. While he missed the cut at The American Express, in his one round at the Stadium Course, he gained nearly three strokes through his ball striking. The Venezuelan has showed some comfort at Torrey Pines in the past, and if able to find a semblance of competence with the putter, he could be a surprise fixture on the leaderboard.

